UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
(Corrects Warner score) PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Feb 22 Scoreboard at the close of play on the third day of the second test between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park on Saturday. South Africa 423 & second innings G. Smith b Johnson 14 D. Elgar c Haddin b Siddle 16 H. Amla not out 93 F. Du Plessis c Haddin b Siddle 24 AB de Villiers c Haddin b Johnson 29 Q. de Kock not out 9 Extras (b-2, lb-5) 7 Total (for four wickets, 47 overs) 192 Fall of wickets: 1-20 2-42 3-112 4-167 To bat: JP Duminy, W. Parnell, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel Bowling: Johnson 9-0-48-2, Harris 10-1-53-0, Lyon 12-2-31-0, Siddle 13-2-53-2 Australia first innings (112-4 overnight) C. Rogers lbw Philander 5 D. Warner c Smith b Philander 70 A. Doolan c De Villiers b Parnell 8 S. Marsh c De Villiers b Parnell 0 M. Clarke c Elgar b Philander 19 N. Lyon b Morkel 15 S. Smith c De Villiers b Morkel 49 B. Haddin b Steyn 9 M. Johnson b Duminy 27 R. Harris c Du Plessis b Morkel 26 P. Siddle not out 11 Extras (lb-4, w-2, nb-1) 7 Total (all out, 57 overs) 246 Fall of wickets: 1-7 2-41 3-41 4-81 5-120 6-128 7-168 8-205 9-209 10-246 Bowling: Steyn 13-3-55-1, Philander 13-0-68-3, Morkel 17-0-63-3 (nb1, w1), Parnell 8.3-2-31-2, Elgar 0.3-0-1-0, Duminy 5-0-24-1 (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Ed Osmond; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.