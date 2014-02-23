PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Feb 23 Scoreboard
at the end of the second test between South Africa and Australia
at St George's Park on Sunday.
South Africa won by 231 runs.
Australia first innings 246 &
Second innings
C. Rogers run out 107
D. Warner lbw Duminy 66
A. Doolan c Smith b Morkel 5
S. Marsh lbw Philander 0
M. Clarke c Du Plessis b Steyn 1
S. Smith lbw Steyn 0
B. Haddin b Steyn 1
M. Johnson lbw Philander 6
R. Harris lbw Steyn 6
P. Siddle not out 3
N. Lyon lbw Elgar 0
Extras (b-2, lb-17, w-2) 21
Total (all out, 73.4 overs) 216
Fall of wickets: 1-126 2-152 3-153 4-156 5-156 6-166 7-197
8-209 9-214 10-216
Bowling: Steyn 20-5-55-4 (w2), Philander 17-3-39-2, Morkel
15-6-46-1, Duminy 14-3-33-1, Elgar 7.4-0-24-1
South Africa first innings 423 &
Second innings (192-4 overnight)
G. Smith b Johnson 14
D. Elgar c Haddin b Siddle 16
H. Amla not out 127
F. Du Plessis c Haddin b Siddle 24
AB de Villiers c Haddin b Johnson 29
Q. de Kock c Clarke b Lyon 34
JP Duminy not out 18
Extras (b-2, lb-6) 8
Total (for five wickets, 64 overs) 270
Fall of wickets: 1-20 2-42 3-112 4-167 5-231
Did not bat: W. Parnell, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel
Bowling: Johnson 15-1-51-2, Harris 13-1-74-0, Lyon 17-2-48-1,
Siddle 19-2-89-2
(Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Mark Pangallo;
nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging
nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our
Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)