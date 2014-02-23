PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Feb 23 Scoreboard at the end of the second test between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park on Sunday. South Africa won by 231 runs. Australia first innings 246 & Second innings C. Rogers run out 107 D. Warner lbw Duminy 66 A. Doolan c Smith b Morkel 5 S. Marsh lbw Philander 0 M. Clarke c Du Plessis b Steyn 1 S. Smith lbw Steyn 0 B. Haddin b Steyn 1 M. Johnson lbw Philander 6 R. Harris lbw Steyn 6 P. Siddle not out 3 N. Lyon lbw Elgar 0 Extras (b-2, lb-17, w-2) 21 Total (all out, 73.4 overs) 216 Fall of wickets: 1-126 2-152 3-153 4-156 5-156 6-166 7-197 8-209 9-214 10-216 Bowling: Steyn 20-5-55-4 (w2), Philander 17-3-39-2, Morkel 15-6-46-1, Duminy 14-3-33-1, Elgar 7.4-0-24-1 South Africa first innings 423 & Second innings (192-4 overnight) G. Smith b Johnson 14 D. Elgar c Haddin b Siddle 16 H. Amla not out 127 F. Du Plessis c Haddin b Siddle 24 AB de Villiers c Haddin b Johnson 29 Q. de Kock c Clarke b Lyon 34 JP Duminy not out 18 Extras (b-2, lb-6) 8 Total (for five wickets, 64 overs) 270 Fall of wickets: 1-20 2-42 3-112 4-167 5-231 Did not bat: W. Parnell, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel Bowling: Johnson 15-1-51-2, Harris 13-1-74-0, Lyon 17-2-48-1, Siddle 19-2-89-2 (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Mark Pangallo; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)