CAPE TOWN, March 1 Scoreboard at the close of play on the first day of the third and final test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands on Saturday. Australia won the toss Australia first innings C. Rogers c Smith b Steyn 25 D. Warner c De Villiers b Duminy 135 A. Doolan c Steyn b Philander 20 M. Clarke not out 92 S. Smith not out 50 Extras (w-5, nb-4) 9 Total (for three wickets, 88 overs) 331 Fall of wickets: 1-65 2-138 3-217 To bat: S. Watson, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, R. Harris, J. Pattinson, N. Lyon Bowling: Steyn 10.1-0-44-1, Philander 19-2-66-1, Morkel 17.5-2-69-0, Duminy 9-0-37-1, Abbott 17-5-52-0, Elgar 15-0-63-0