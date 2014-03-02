UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
CAPE TOWN, March 2 Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the third test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
- -
Australia first innings C. Rogers c Smith b Steyn 25 D. Warner c De Villiers b Duminy 135 A. Doolan c Steyn b Philander 20 M. Clarke not out 161 S. Smith b Elgar 84 S. Watson c Amla b Duminy 40 B. Haddin c Amla b Duminy 13 M. Johnson c De Villiers b Duminy 0 R. Harris not out 4 Extras (w-6, nb-6) 12 Total (for seven wickets, 127.4 overs) 494
Fall of wickets: 1-65 2-138 3-217 4-401 5-456 6-489 7-489
To bat: J. Pattinson, N. Lyon
Bowling (to date): Steyn 10.1-0-44-1, Philander 26.4-2-116-1 (nb1), Morkel 23.5-2-94-0 (nb4, w2), Duminy 17-0-73-4, Abbott 28-11-68-0 (nb1), Elgar 22-0-99-1 (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Justin Palmer; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.