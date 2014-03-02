CAPE TOWN, March 2 Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the third test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat

- -

Australia first innings C. Rogers c Smith b Steyn 25 D. Warner c De Villiers b Duminy 135 A. Doolan c Steyn b Philander 20 M. Clarke not out 161 S. Smith b Elgar 84 S. Watson c Amla b Duminy 40 B. Haddin c Amla b Duminy 13 M. Johnson c De Villiers b Duminy 0 R. Harris not out 4 Extras (w-6, nb-6) 12 Total (for seven wickets, 127.4 overs) 494

Fall of wickets: 1-65 2-138 3-217 4-401 5-456 6-489 7-489

To bat: J. Pattinson, N. Lyon

Bowling (to date): Steyn 10.1-0-44-1, Philander 26.4-2-116-1 (nb1), Morkel 23.5-2-94-0 (nb4, w2), Duminy 17-0-73-4, Abbott 28-11-68-0 (nb1), Elgar 22-0-99-1