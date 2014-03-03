CAPE TOWN, March 3 Scoreboard at the close of the third day's play in the third and final test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands on Monday.

Australia first innings 494-7 declared

South Africa first innings G. Smith c Haddin b Harris 5 A. Petersen c Haddin b Johnson 53 D. Elgar c Haddin b Pattinson 11 H. Amla b Harris 38 AB de Villiers c Clarke b Johnson 14 F. du Plessis c Warner b Johnson 67 JP Duminy c Haddin b Harris 4 V. Philander not out 37 K. Abbott b Watson 3 D. Steyn c Watson b Johnson 28 M. Morkel c Watson b Pattinson 7 Extras (b-8, lb-3, w-6, nb-3) 20 Total (all out) 287 Fall of wickets: 1-7 2-42 3-95 4-121 5-133 6-146 7-241 8-249 9-279 Bowling: Harris 22-9-63-3, Johnson 10-5-42-4, Pattinson 18.5-4-77-2, Watson 9-1-34-1, Lyon 12-1-53-0, Smith 2-0-7-0

Australia second innings C. Rogers not out 1 D. Warner not out 25 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for no wicket) 27 Bowling: Morkel 3-0-24-0, Abbott 3-1-2-0