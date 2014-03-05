CAPE TOWN, March 5 Scoreboard at the end of the
third test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands in
Cape Town on Wednesday.
South Africa second innings (71-4 overnight)
A. Petersen lbw Harris 9
G. Smith c Doolan b Johnson 3
D. Elgar b Johnson 0
H. Amla lbw Pattinson 41
AB de Villiers c Haddin b Harris 43
K. Abbott b Pattinson 7
F. du Plessis lbw Smith 47
JP Duminy c Lyon b Johnson 43
V. Philander not out 51
D. Steyn b Harris 1
M. Morkel b Harris 0
Extras (b-8, lb-5, w-2, nb-5) 20
Total (all out, 134.3 overs) 265
Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-12, 3-15 4-68 5-95 6-136 7-173 8-246
9-265 10-265
Bowling: Harris 24.3-15-32-4, Johnson 34-11-92-3, Pattinson
27-10-62-2 (nb3, w2), Lyon 22-17-10-0, Watson 9-6-6-0 (nb1),
Smith 13-3-43-1 (nb1), Clarke 5-2-7-0
Result: Australia won by 245 runs to clinch the series 2-1.
(Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Ken Ferris)