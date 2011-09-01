GALLE, Sri Lanka, Sept 1 Scoreboard at lunch on
the second day of the first test between Sri Lanka and Australia
at Galle on Thursday.
Australia first innings 273 (M. Hussey 95; S. Lakmal 3-55,
R. Herath 3-54)
Sri Lanka innings
T. Paranavitana not out 17
T. Dilshan c Ponting b Copeland 4
K. Sangakkara c Clarke b Lyon 10
M. Jayawardene run out (Copeland) 11
T. Samaraweera not out 7
Extras (lb 4 w 1) 5
Total (for three wickets; 30 overs) 54
Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-24 3-44
To bat: P. Jayawardene, A. Mathews, S. Randiv, S. Lakmal, C.
Welagedara, R. Herath
Bowling (to date): R. Harris 8-5-6-0, T. Copeland 9-2-18-1,
M. Johnson 5-1-10-0, N. Lyon 8-3-16-1
