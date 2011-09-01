GALLE, Sri Lanka, Sept 1 Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the first test between Sri Lanka and Australia at Galle on Thursday.

Australia first innings 273 (M. Hussey 95; S. Lakmal 3-55, R. Herath 3-54)

Sri Lanka innings T. Paranavitana not out 17 T. Dilshan c Ponting b Copeland 4 K. Sangakkara c Clarke b Lyon 10 M. Jayawardene run out (Copeland) 11 T. Samaraweera not out 7 Extras (lb 4 w 1) 5 Total (for three wickets; 30 overs) 54 Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-24 3-44

To bat: P. Jayawardene, A. Mathews, S. Randiv, S. Lakmal, C. Welagedara, R. Herath

Bowling (to date): R. Harris 8-5-6-0, T. Copeland 9-2-18-1, M. Johnson 5-1-10-0, N. Lyon 8-3-16-1 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)