GALLE, Sri Lanka, Sept 1 Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the first test between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle on Thursday.

Australia first innings 273 (M. Hussey 95; S. Lakmal 3-55, R. Herath 3-54)

Sri Lanka first innings T. Paranavitana lbw Watson 29 T. Dilshan c Ponting b Copeland 4 K. Sangakkara c Clarke b Lyon 10 M. Jayawardene run out (Copeland) 11 T. Samaraweera lbw Watson 26 P. Jayawardene lbw Watson 0 A. Mathews b Lyon 5 S. Randiv c Ponting b Lyon 9 R. Herath c Johnson b Lyon 0 S. Lakmal not out 2 C.Welagedara C & b Lyon 1 Extras (lb 4 w 1 nb 3) 8 Total (all out; 50 overs) 105

Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-24 3-44 4-87 5-87 6-88 7-100 8-100 9-103

Bowling: R. Harris 8-5-6-0 (1w), T. Copeland 12-3-24-1, M. Johnson 9-1-26-0 (3nb), N. Lyon 15-3-34-5, S. Watson 6-1-11-3

Australia second innings S. Watson c Samaraweera b Welagedara 0 P. Hughes lbw Dilshan 28 R. Ponting c Herath b Lakmal 4 M. Clarke c P. Jayawardene b Herath 60 M. Hussey c Paranavitana b Herath 15 U. Khawaja not out 2 B. Haddin P. Jayawardene b Herath 0 M. Johnson not out 3 Extras (lb 2, nb 1) 3 Total (for six wickets; 33.5 overs) 115

Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-5 3-61 4-110 5-110 6-112

Still to bat: R. Harris, T. Copeland, N. Lyon

Bowling (to date): C. Welagedara 3-3-0-1, S. Lakmal 5-2-18-1 (1nb), R. Herath 12.5-0-51-3, S. Randiv 8-2-22-0, T. Dilshan 5-0-22-1