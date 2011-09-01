GALLE, Sri Lanka, Sept 1 Scoreboard at the close
of the second day of the first test between Sri Lanka and
Australia in Galle on Thursday.
Australia first innings 273 (M. Hussey 95; S. Lakmal 3-55,
R. Herath 3-54)
Sri Lanka first innings
T. Paranavitana lbw Watson 29
T. Dilshan c Ponting b Copeland 4
K. Sangakkara c Clarke b Lyon 10
M. Jayawardene run out (Copeland) 11
T. Samaraweera lbw Watson 26
P. Jayawardene lbw Watson 0
A. Mathews b Lyon 5
S. Randiv c Ponting b Lyon 9
R. Herath c Johnson b Lyon 0
S. Lakmal not out 2
C.Welagedara C & b Lyon 1
Extras (lb 4 w 1 nb 3) 8
Total (all out; 50 overs) 105
Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-24 3-44 4-87 5-87 6-88 7-100 8-100
9-103
Bowling: R. Harris 8-5-6-0 (1w), T. Copeland 12-3-24-1, M.
Johnson 9-1-26-0 (3nb), N. Lyon 15-3-34-5, S. Watson 6-1-11-3
Australia second innings
S. Watson c Samaraweera b Welagedara 0
P. Hughes lbw Dilshan 28
R. Ponting c Herath b Lakmal 4
M. Clarke c P. Jayawardene b Herath 60
M. Hussey c Paranavitana b Herath 15
U. Khawaja not out 2
B. Haddin P. Jayawardene b Herath 0
M. Johnson not out 3
Extras (lb 2, nb 1) 3
Total (for six wickets; 33.5 overs) 115
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-5 3-61 4-110 5-110 6-112
Still to bat: R. Harris, T. Copeland, N. Lyon
Bowling (to date): C. Welagedara 3-3-0-1, S. Lakmal 5-2-18-1
(1nb), R. Herath 12.5-0-51-3, S. Randiv 8-2-22-0, T. Dilshan
5-0-22-1
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; editing by Toby Davis)