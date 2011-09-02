GALLE, Sri Lanka, Sept 2 Scoreboard at the close of the third day of the first test between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle on Friday.

Australia first innings 273 (M. Hussey 95; S. Lakmal 3-55, R. Herath 3-54)

Sri Lanka first innings 105 (N. Lyon 5-34; S. Watson 3-11)

Australia second innings 210 (M. Clarke 60; Herath 5-79)

T. Paranavitana lbw Harris 0 T. Dilshan b Harris 12 K. Sangakkara c Hussey b Watson 17 M. Jayawardene not out 57 T. Samaraweera c Haddin b Johnson 0 P. Jayawardene b Harris 0 A. Mathews not out 32 Extras (b 1, lb 1) 2 Total (For five wickets; 52 overs) 120

Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-15 3-52 4-63 5-68

Bowling (to date): R. Harris 9-2-24-3, T. Copeland 9-5-8-0, M. Johnson 10-3-20-1, N. Lyon 12-2-41-0, M. Clarke 2-0-6-0, S. Watson 8-4-14-1, R. Ponting 2-0-5-0