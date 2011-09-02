GALLE, Sri Lanka, Sept 2 Scoreboard at the close
of the third day of the first test between Sri Lanka and
Australia in Galle on Friday.
Australia first innings 273 (M. Hussey 95; S. Lakmal 3-55,
R. Herath 3-54)
Sri Lanka first innings 105 (N. Lyon 5-34; S. Watson 3-11)
Australia second innings 210 (M. Clarke 60; Herath 5-79)
T. Paranavitana lbw Harris 0
T. Dilshan b Harris 12
K. Sangakkara c Hussey b Watson 17
M. Jayawardene not out 57
T. Samaraweera c Haddin b Johnson 0
P. Jayawardene b Harris 0
A. Mathews not out 32
Extras (b 1, lb 1) 2
Total (For five wickets; 52 overs) 120
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-15 3-52 4-63 5-68
Bowling (to date): R. Harris 9-2-24-3, T. Copeland 9-5-8-0,
M. Johnson 10-3-20-1, N. Lyon 12-2-41-0, M. Clarke 2-0-6-0, S.
Watson 8-4-14-1, R. Ponting 2-0-5-0
