FACTBOX-Cricket-New Zealand v South Africa test series
WELLINGTON, March 6 Factbox on the three-test series between New Zealand and South Africa, which starts at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday:
WELLINGTON, March 6 South Africa will miss AB de Villiers following his decision to opt out of test cricket this year but their ranks have been bolstered by the return of Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander for the three-match series against New Zealand.
WELLINGTON, March 6 Dean Elgar and Neil Wagner hope to renew a rivalry that began in feisty schoolboy matches in the Highveld when South Africa face New Zealand in the first test in Dunedin this week.