LONDON, July 19 Scoreboard on the second day of the second Ashes test between England and Australia at Lord's on Friday. England first innings (overnight 289 for seven) A.Cook lbw Watson 12 J.Root lbw Harris 6 J.Trott c Khawaja b Harris 58 K.Pietersen c Haddin b Harris 2 I.Bell c Clarke b Smith 109 J.Bairstow c & b Smith 67 M.Prior c Haddin b Smith 6 T.Bresnan c Haddin b Harris 7 J.Anderson c Haddin b Harris 12 S.Broad c Haddin b Pattinson 33 G.Swann not out 28 Extras (lb-11 w-4 nb-6) 21 Total (all out, 100.1 overs) 361 Fall of wickets: 1-18 2-26 3-28 4-127 5-271 6-274 7-283 8-289 9-313 10-361. Bowling: Pattinson 20.1-3-95-1(3nb 4w), Harris 26-6-72-5, Watson 13-4-45-1, Siddle 22-6-76-0 (1nb), Agar 13-2-44-0 (2nb), Smith 6-1-18-3. Australia first innings S.Watson lbw Bresnan 30 C.Rogers lbw Swann 15 U.Khawaja c Pietersen b Swann 14 P.Hughes c Prior b Bresnan 1 M.Clarke lbw Broad 28 S.Smith c Bell b Swann 2 B.Haddin c Trott b Swann 7 A.Agar run out 2 P.Siddle c Swann b Anderson 2 J.Pattinson not out 10 R.Harris c Pietersen by Swann 10 Extras (b-4 lb-1 w-2) 7 Total (all out, 53.3 overs) 128 Fall of wickets: 1-42 2-50 3-53 4-69 5-86 6-91 7-96 8-104 9-104 10-128. Bowling: Anderson 14-8-25-1 (1w), Broad 11-3-26-1, Bresnan 7-1-28-2, Swann 21.3-5-44-5. England second innings A.Cook b Siddle 8 J.Root not out 18 J.Trott b Siddle 0 K.Pietersen c Rogers b Siddle 5 T.Bresnan not out 0 Extras 0 Total (for three wickets, 20 overs) 31 Fall of wickets:1-22 2-22 3-30. Bowling: Harris 5-1-12-0, Watson 4-2-9-0, Siddle 5-3-4-3, Pattinson 5-3-5-0, Smith 1-0-1-0. England won the toss and chose to bat (Editing by John Mehaffey)