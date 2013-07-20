LONDON, July 20 Scoreboard on the third day of the second Ashes test between England and Australia at Lord's on Saturday.

England first innings 361 (J.Trott 58, I.Bell 109, J.Bairstow 67)

Australia first innings 128 (G.Swann five for 44)

England second innings (overnight 31 for three) A.Cook b Siddle 8 J.Root not out 178 J.Trott b Siddle 0 K.Pietersen c Rogers b Siddle 5 T.Bresnan c Rogers b Pattinson 38 I.Bell c Rogers b Smith 74 J.Bairstow not out 11 Extras (b-11 lb-8) 19 Total (for five wickets, 110 overs) 333

Fall of wickets: 1-22 2-22 3-30 4-129 5-282.

Bowling: Harris 16-4-28-0, Watson 12-5-25-0, Siddle 21-6-65-3, Pattinson 20-8-42-1, Smith 14-0-65-1, Agar 27-4-89-0.

England won the toss and chose to bat (Editing by John Mehaffey)