LONDON, July 21 Scoreboard on the fourth day of the second Ashes test between England and Australia at Lord's on Sunday.

England first innings 361 (J.Trott 58, I.Bell 109, J.Bairstow 67)

Australia first innings 128 (G.Swann five for 44)

England second innings (overnight 31 for three) A.Cook b Siddle 8 J.Root c Smith b Harris 180 J.Trott b Siddle 0 K.Pietersen c Rogers b Siddle 5 T.Bresnan c Rogers b Pattinson 38 I.Bell c Rogers b Smith 74 J.Bairstow c Haddin b Harris 19 M.Prior not out 1 Extras (b-15 lb-8) 23 Total (for seven wickets declared, 114.1 overs) 349

Fall of wickets: 1-22 2-22 3-30 4-129 5-282 6-344 7-349.

Bowling: Harris 18.1-4-31-2, Watson 12-5-25-0, Siddle 21-6-65-3, Pattinson 20-8-42-1, Smith 14-0-65-1, Agar 29-5-98-0.

Australia second innings S.Watson lbw Anderson 20 C.Rogers b Swann 6 U.Khawaja c Anderson b Swann 54 P.Hughes lbw Swann 1 M.Clarke c Cook b Swann 51 S.Smith c Prior b Bresnan 1 B.Haddin lbw Swann 7 A.Agar c Prior b Bresnan 16 P.Siddle b Anderson 18 J.Pattinson lbw Swann 35 R.Harris not out 16 Extras (b-4 lb-5 w-1) 10 Total (all out, 90.3 overs) 235

Fall of wickets: 1-24 2-32 3-36 4-134 5-135 6-136 7-154 8-162 9-192 10-235.

Bowling: Anderson 18-2-55-2, Broad 21-4-54-0, Swann 30.3-5-78-4, Bresnan 14-8-30-2, Root 7-2-9-2.

England won the toss and chose to bat

England won the toss and chose to bat

Result: England won by 347 runs