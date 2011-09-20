COLOMBO, Sept 20 Scoreboard at the end of the
third and final test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Tuesday.
Australia first innings 316
Sri Lanka first innings 473
Australia second innings (overnight 209-3)
S. Watson lbw b Herath 21
P. Hughes c Thirimanne b Herath 126
S. Marsh c Thirimanne b Herath 18
R. Ponting c M. Jayawardene b Herath 28
M. Clarke c Paranavitana b Herath 112
M. Hussey c Welegedara b Dilshan 93
B. Haddin c Lakmal b Herath 30
M. Johnson c Eranga b Welegedara 4
P. Siddle lbw b Herath 26
T. Copeland c Paranavitana b Eranga 3
N. Lyon not out 1
Extras: (b 5 lb 11 w 6 nb 4) 26
Total: (all out; 138.5 overs) 488
Fall of wickets: 1-62 2-122 3-188 4-220 5-396 6-448 7-452
8-471 9-486
Bowling: Eranga 18.5-2-62-1 (1nb, 1w), Lakmal 22-2-86-0
(3nb, 1w), Welegedara 24-3-88-1, Herath 52-11-157-7, Dilshan
19-0-62-1, Thirimanne 1-0-7-0, Paranavitana 2-0-10-0.
Sri Lanka second innings
T. Paranavitana not out 2
L. Thirimanne not out 4
Extras (w 1) 1
Total (for 0 wickets; 2 overs) 7
Did not bat: Dilshan, Sangakkara, M. Jayawardene, P.
Jayawardene, Mathews, Eranga, Herath, Lakmal, Welegedara
Bowling: Copeland 1-0-3-0 (1w), Lyon 1-0-4-0
Result: Match drawn
Australia win the three match series 1-0