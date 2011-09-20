COLOMBO, Sept 20 Scoreboard at the end of the third and final test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Tuesday.

Australia first innings 316

Sri Lanka first innings 473

Australia second innings (overnight 209-3) S. Watson lbw b Herath 21 P. Hughes c Thirimanne b Herath 126 S. Marsh c Thirimanne b Herath 18 R. Ponting c M. Jayawardene b Herath 28 M. Clarke c Paranavitana b Herath 112 M. Hussey c Welegedara b Dilshan 93 B. Haddin c Lakmal b Herath 30 M. Johnson c Eranga b Welegedara 4 P. Siddle lbw b Herath 26 T. Copeland c Paranavitana b Eranga 3 N. Lyon not out 1 Extras: (b 5 lb 11 w 6 nb 4) 26 Total: (all out; 138.5 overs) 488

Fall of wickets: 1-62 2-122 3-188 4-220 5-396 6-448 7-452 8-471 9-486

Bowling: Eranga 18.5-2-62-1 (1nb, 1w), Lakmal 22-2-86-0 (3nb, 1w), Welegedara 24-3-88-1, Herath 52-11-157-7, Dilshan 19-0-62-1, Thirimanne 1-0-7-0, Paranavitana 2-0-10-0.

Sri Lanka second innings T. Paranavitana not out 2 L. Thirimanne not out 4 Extras (w 1) 1 Total (for 0 wickets; 2 overs) 7

Did not bat: Dilshan, Sangakkara, M. Jayawardene, P. Jayawardene, Mathews, Eranga, Herath, Lakmal, Welegedara

Bowling: Copeland 1-0-3-0 (1w), Lyon 1-0-4-0

Result: Match drawn

Australia win the three match series 1-0