Oct 28 Scoreboard from the third and final one-day international between South Africa and Australia in Durban on Friday (South Africa won toss and batted)

South Africa H.Amla run out 52 G.Smith c Hussey b Doherty 19 J.Kallis c Marsh b Doherty 54 J.Duminy c Ponting b Johnson 35 F.Du Plessis c Doherty b Cummins 21 D.Miller not out 11 M.Boucher c Warner b Johnson 8 J.Botha not out 2 Extras (w-11, lb-9) 20 Total (for six wickets, 50 overs) 222

Fall of wickets: 1-58 2-117 3-141 4-185 5-205 6-218

Bowling: Bollinger 10-1-43-0, Cummins 10-0-49-1, Watson 10-0-42-0, Johnson 10-0-37-2, Doherty 9-0-33-2, Clarke 1-0-9-0

Australia S.Watson b Kallis 49 D.Warner c Boucher b Morkel 10 R.Ponting c and b Botha 11 M.Clarke b Duminy 26 S.Marsh b Duminy 30 M.Hussey not out 45 B.Haddin c Kallis b Steyn 23 M.Johnson c Boucher b Kallis 6 P.Cummins not out 6 Extras (w-7, lb-14) 21 Total (for seven wickets, 47.3 overs) 227

Fall of wickets: 1-38 2-78 3-82 4-130 5-156 6-194 7-213

Bowling: Tsotsobe 6-0-41-0, Steyn 10-0-44-1, Morkel 9.3-1-61-1, Botha 10-1-21-1, Kallis 5-0-17-2, Duminy 7-1-29-2

Australia won by three wickets to take the series 2-1. (Compiled by Dave Thompson)