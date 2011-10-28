Oct 28 Scoreboard from the third and final
one-day international between South Africa and Australia in
Durban on Friday (South Africa won toss and batted)
South Africa
H.Amla run out 52
G.Smith c Hussey b Doherty 19
J.Kallis c Marsh b Doherty 54
J.Duminy c Ponting b Johnson 35
F.Du Plessis c Doherty b Cummins 21
D.Miller not out 11
M.Boucher c Warner b Johnson 8
J.Botha not out 2
Extras (w-11, lb-9) 20
Total (for six wickets, 50 overs) 222
Fall of wickets: 1-58 2-117 3-141 4-185 5-205 6-218
Bowling: Bollinger 10-1-43-0, Cummins 10-0-49-1, Watson
10-0-42-0, Johnson 10-0-37-2, Doherty 9-0-33-2, Clarke 1-0-9-0
Australia
S.Watson b Kallis 49
D.Warner c Boucher b Morkel 10
R.Ponting c and b Botha 11
M.Clarke b Duminy 26
S.Marsh b Duminy 30
M.Hussey not out 45
B.Haddin c Kallis b Steyn 23
M.Johnson c Boucher b Kallis 6
P.Cummins not out 6
Extras (w-7, lb-14) 21
Total (for seven wickets, 47.3 overs) 227
Fall of wickets: 1-38 2-78 3-82 4-130 5-156 6-194 7-213
Bowling: Tsotsobe 6-0-41-0, Steyn 10-0-44-1, Morkel
9.3-1-61-1, Botha 10-1-21-1, Kallis 5-0-17-2, Duminy 7-1-29-2
Australia won by three wickets to take the series 2-1.
(Compiled by Dave Thompson)