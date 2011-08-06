KANDY, Aug 6 Scoreboard at the end of
the first Twenty20 match between Sri Lanka and Australia at the
Pallekele Stadium on Saturday.
Sri Lanka beat Australia by 35 runs.
Sri Lanka innings
M Jayawardene b Lee 11
T Dilshan not out 104
D Chandimal hit wkt b Johnson 11
K Sangakkara c White b Watson 30
J Mendis not out 29
Extras: (lb-7, w-6) 13
Total: (three wickets, 20 overs) 198
Fall of wickets: 1-12 2-42 3-94
Did not bat: A Mathews , D Perera, N Kulasekara, D Prasad, R
Herath, S Lakmal.
Bowling: Lee 4-0-38-1 (2-w), O'Keefe 3-0-18-0 (1-w), Johnson
4-0-47-1 (1-w), Hastings 3-0-34-0 (2-w), Smith 2-0-13-0, Watson
4-0-41-1.
Australia innings
S Watson b Kulasekara 10
D Warner c Dilshan b Kulasekara 53
S Marsh lbw b Perera 4
D Hussey b Perera 6
C White b Perera 7
S Smith st Sangakkara b Herath 12
B Haddin run out 7
M Johnson not out 22
S O'Keefe b Lakmal 22
J Hastings not out 14
Extras: (lb-1, w-5) 6
Total: (eight wickets, 20 overs) 163
Fall of wickets: 1-18 2-39 3-49 4-63 5-89 6-103 7-105 8-144
Did not bat: B Lee.
Bowling: Kulasekara 4-0-39-2 (3-w), Lakmal 3-0-23-1 (1-w),
Perera 4-0-26-3 (1-w), Prasad 3-0-37-0, Dilshan 3-0-26-0, Herath
3-0-11-1.
