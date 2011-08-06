KANDY, Aug 6 Scoreboard at the end of the first Twenty20 match between Sri Lanka and Australia at the Pallekele Stadium on Saturday.

Sri Lanka beat Australia by 35 runs.

Sri Lanka innings M Jayawardene b Lee 11 T Dilshan not out 104 D Chandimal hit wkt b Johnson 11 K Sangakkara c White b Watson 30 J Mendis not out 29 Extras: (lb-7, w-6) 13 Total: (three wickets, 20 overs) 198

Fall of wickets: 1-12 2-42 3-94

Did not bat: A Mathews , D Perera, N Kulasekara, D Prasad, R Herath, S Lakmal.

Bowling: Lee 4-0-38-1 (2-w), O'Keefe 3-0-18-0 (1-w), Johnson 4-0-47-1 (1-w), Hastings 3-0-34-0 (2-w), Smith 2-0-13-0, Watson 4-0-41-1.

Australia innings S Watson b Kulasekara 10 D Warner c Dilshan b Kulasekara 53 S Marsh lbw b Perera 4 D Hussey b Perera 6 C White b Perera 7 S Smith st Sangakkara b Herath 12 B Haddin run out 7 M Johnson not out 22 S O'Keefe b Lakmal 22 J Hastings not out 14 Extras: (lb-1, w-5) 6 Total: (eight wickets, 20 overs) 163

Fall of wickets: 1-18 2-39 3-49 4-63 5-89 6-103 7-105 8-144

Did not bat: B Lee.

Bowling: Kulasekara 4-0-39-2 (3-w), Lakmal 3-0-23-1 (1-w), Perera 4-0-26-3 (1-w), Prasad 3-0-37-0, Dilshan 3-0-26-0, Herath 3-0-11-1.