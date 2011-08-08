KANDY, Aug 8 Scoreboard from the second Twenty20 match between Sri Lanka and Australia at the Pallekele Stadium on Monday.

Sri Lanka won by eight runs

Sri Lanka innings M Jayawardene c Hussey b Lee 86 T Dilshan lbw b Lee 4 D Chandimal c and b Smith 13 T Perera c Watson b Johnson 9 K Sangakkara c White b Hastings 24 J Mendis b Hastings 1 A Mathews b Hastings 5 D Perera c Smith b O'Keefe 0 N Kulasekara b Lee 4 R Herath not out 1 A Mendis not out 0 Extras: (lb-2, nb-1, w-7) 10 Total: (nine wickets, 20 overs) 157

Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-66 3-75 4-121 5-123 6-131 7-137 8-150 9-152.

Bowling: Lee 4-0-39-3 (w-1, nb-1), O'Keefe 4-0-33-1, Johnson 4-0-35-1, Smith 3-0-27-1, Hussey 1-0-7-0 (w-1), Hastings 4-0-14-3 (w-1)

Australia innings S Watson c T Perera b A Mendis 57 D Warner c Jayawardene b A Mendis 16 D Hussey b Herath 2 S Marsh st Sangakkara b A Mendis 0 C White b T Perera 39 S Smith b A Mendis 12 B Haddin b A Mendis 0 M Johnson b A Mendis 7 S O'Keefe run out 1 J Hastings not out 3 B Lee not out 4 Extras: (b-4, lb-2, nb-1, w-1) 8 Total: (nine wickets, 20 overs) 149

Fall of wickets: 1-71 2-73 3-73 4-75 5-113 6-113 7-129 8-131 9-144.

Bowling: Kulasekara 3-0-26-0 (nb-1), T Perera 2-0-21-1, D Perera 3-0-26-0, Herath 4-0-31-1 (w-1), A Mendis 4-1-16-6, J Mendis 4-0-23-0.

(Edited by Tom Pilcher; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)