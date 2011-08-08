KANDY, Aug 8 Scoreboard from the second Twenty20
match between Sri Lanka and Australia at the Pallekele Stadium
on Monday.
Sri Lanka won by eight runs
Sri Lanka innings
M Jayawardene c Hussey b Lee 86
T Dilshan lbw b Lee 4
D Chandimal c and b Smith 13
T Perera c Watson b Johnson 9
K Sangakkara c White b Hastings 24
J Mendis b Hastings 1
A Mathews b Hastings 5
D Perera c Smith b O'Keefe 0
N Kulasekara b Lee 4
R Herath not out 1
A Mendis not out 0
Extras: (lb-2, nb-1, w-7) 10
Total: (nine wickets, 20 overs) 157
Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-66 3-75 4-121 5-123 6-131 7-137
8-150 9-152.
Bowling: Lee 4-0-39-3 (w-1, nb-1), O'Keefe 4-0-33-1, Johnson
4-0-35-1, Smith 3-0-27-1, Hussey 1-0-7-0 (w-1), Hastings
4-0-14-3 (w-1)
Australia innings
S Watson c T Perera b A Mendis 57
D Warner c Jayawardene b A Mendis 16
D Hussey b Herath 2
S Marsh st Sangakkara b A Mendis 0
C White b T Perera 39
S Smith b A Mendis 12
B Haddin b A Mendis 0
M Johnson b A Mendis 7
S O'Keefe run out 1
J Hastings not out 3
B Lee not out 4
Extras: (b-4, lb-2, nb-1, w-1) 8
Total: (nine wickets, 20 overs) 149
Fall of wickets: 1-71 2-73 3-73 4-75 5-113 6-113 7-129 8-131
9-144.
Bowling: Kulasekara 3-0-26-0 (nb-1), T Perera 2-0-21-1, D
Perera 3-0-26-0, Herath 4-0-31-1 (w-1), A Mendis 4-1-16-6, J
Mendis 4-0-23-0.
