CAPE TOWN, Nov 10 Scoreboard at the close on day two of the first test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands on Thursday.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Australia first innings (overnight 214-8) S. Watson c Kallis b Steyn 3 P. Hughes c Boucher b Philander 9 S. Marsh lbw b Steyn 44 R. Ponting lbw b Steyn 8 M. Clarke b Morkel 151 M. Hussey c Boucher b Morkel 1 B. Haddin c Prince b Steyn 5 M. Johnson c Morkel b Philander 20 R. Harris c Morkel b Philander 5 P. Siddle c De Villiers b Morkel 20 N. Lyon not out 1 Extras (b-5, lb-7, nb-4, w-1) 17 Total (all out, 75 overs) 284

Fall of wickets: 1-9 2-13 3-40 4-143 5-158 6-163 7-202 8-214 9-273 10-284.

Bowling: Steyn 20-4-55-4, Philander 21-3-63-3 (nb-3, w-1), Morkel 18-2-82-3 (nb-1), Tahir 10-1-35-0, Kallis 6-0-37-0.

South Africa first innings J. Rudolph b Harris 18 G. Smith b Watson 37 H. Amla lbw b Watson 3 J. Kallis c Ponting b Watson 0 AB de Villiers lbw b Harris 8 A. Prince lbw b Watson 0 M. Boucher lbw b Watson 4 V. Philander c Ponting b Harris 4 D. Steyn not out 9 M. Morkel run out 1 I. Tahir b Harris 5 Extras (lb-4, w-1, nb-2) 7 Total (all out, 24.3 overs) 96

Fall of wickets: 1-24 2-49 3-49 4-73 5-73 6-77 7-77 8-81 9-83 10-96

Bowling: Harris 10.3-3-33-4 (1nb), Johnson 5-0-26-0 (1w), 4-1-16-0 (1nb), Watson 5-2-17-5

Australia second innings S. Watson lbw b Steyn 4 P. Hughes c Rudolph b Morkel 9 R. Ponting lbw b Philander 0 M. Clarke lbw b Philander 2 M. Hussey c Prince b Morkel 0 B. Haddin c Boucher b Philander 0 M. Johnson c Amla b Philander 3 R. Harris c Smith b Morkel 3 P. Siddle not out 12 S. Marsh lbw b Philander 0 N. Lyon c de Villiers b Steyn 14 Extras 0 Total (all out, 18 overs) 47

Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-11 3-13 4-13 5-15 6-18 7-21 8-21 9-21 10-47

Bowling: Steyn 5-1-23-2, Philander 7-3-15-5, Morkel 6-1-9-3

South Africa second innings G. Smith not out 36 J. Rudolph c Haddin b Siddle 14 H. Amla not out 29 Extras (nb-2) 2 Total (one wicket, 17 overs) 81

Fall of wickets: 1-27

To bat: J. Kallis, AB de Villiers, A. Prince, M. Boucher, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, I. Tahir

Bowling (to date): Harris 6-0-26-0, Siddle 4-0-23-1 (1nb), Watson 4-0-15-0, Johnson 3-0-17-0 (1nb)

(Editing by Tom Pilcher)

