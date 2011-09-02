MELBOURNE, Sept 2 Jamie Cox has quit Australia's
national selection committee and will not apply to be part of
the group that replaces the current panel, Cricket Australia
(CA) said on Friday.
The disastrous Ashes campaign at the start of the year
prompted CA to order a review by a panel chaired by prominent
businessman Don Argus, who recommended a number of sweeping
reforms.
One of those reforms is an expansion of the selection panel
from three to five members, comprising the captain and coach of
the team, two part-time selectors and a full-time chairman.
"I have made the decision not to apply for a position on the
National Selection Panel recently declared open as part of the
National Team Performance Review," Cox was quoted as saying in a
CA statement.
"There is a clear mood for change and I think it's time for
a new panel to be given the opportunity to set its own direction
without links to the past," said the former Tasmania opener, who
replaced Allan Border on the panel in 2006.
"It has been a true privilege to serve Australian cricket in
this role since the 2006-07 summer and whilst the transition
from our era of dominance has been challenging, I leave the role
strong in the belief that we have a terrific group of young men
emerging to lead Australia back up the test cricket rankings,"
Cox added.
England retained the Ashes with a 3-1 series victory in
Australia at the start of the year, relegating the former number
one side down to fifth in the ICC test rankings.
