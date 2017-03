Dec 9 Factbox on the first test between Australia and West Indies, which starts in Hobart on Thursday: - - Dec. 10-14 (10:30 AM local, 2330 GMT start) Bellerive Oval (capacity 19,500) Umpires: Marais Erasmus (South Africa), Ian Gould (England) Third umpire: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand) Match referee: Chris Broad (England) - - AUSTRALIA Test ranking: 3 Captain: Steve Smith Coach: Darren Lehmann Highest ranked batsman: Steve Smith (2) Highest ranked bowler: Josh Hazlewood (11) Team: Steve Smith, David Warner, Joe Burns, Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Peter Nevill, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon - - WEST INDIES Test ranking: 8 Captain: Jason Holder Coach: Phil Simmons Highest ranked batsman in squad: Darren Bravo (27) Highest ranked bowler: Kemar Roach (15) Team (likely): Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Jermaine Blackwood, Denesh Ramdin, Jason Holder, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Jerome Taylor, Shannon Gabriel - - HEAD-TO-HEAD Test matches played: 113 Australia wins: 56 West Indies wins: 32 Draws: 24 Tied: 1 - - PREVIOUS TEST AT HOBART 2005 Australia won by nine wickets - - SERIES Dec. 26-30 Second test Melbourne Cricket Ground Jan. 3-7 Third test Sydney Cricket Ground (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)