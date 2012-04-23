By Simon Evans
| ROSEAU, Dominica, April 23
ROSEAU, Dominica, April 23 West Indies
off-spinner Shane Shillingford ran through Australia's middle
order on the first day of the third test on Monday before
admitting his surprise over how much purchase he gained on his
home track.
It is only the second test match to be played in
Shillingford's homeland of Dominica and while no-one knows
Windsor Park better than the 29-year-old, he said he was not
expecting to get so much bounce and turn so quickly.
"I normally get a good amount of bounce but usually on the
second or third day, not on the first. Especially with the
amount of spin I got too, that was a little surprising," he said
at the end of day that ended with Australia on 212 for seven.
Shillingford closed with figures of 4-77 from 34 overs and
said that the early response from the surface gave him a real
boost in dealing with the nerves of being the first Dominican to
play a test match on home soil.
"Getting that bounce and turn I started feeling well, I just
knew there and then the length and line that I needed to hit,"
he said.
"I was a little nervous leading the guys out on to the field
but the skipper told me to keep my cool, just play my normal
game.
"My entire family was there, it was so exciting to see the
fans supporting me, especially seeing my family there.
"I tried to keep my focus because I knew a lot of things
would be expected," he said.
That focus brought him the wickets of Australia opener Dave
Warner and the heart of the Australia middle-order - Ricky
Ponting, skipper Michael Clarke and Mike Hussey.
"Getting these guys out, those are guys who when they get in
score a lot of runs, the likes of Ponting and so on, it's a real
honour," he said
The bowler's distant relatives Grayson and Irving
Shillingford have a Windsor Park stand named after them and with
one still to be named, there has been speculation that the
latest test player in the family could also be honoured.
"I don't know how they go about naming these things, I guess
it is after playing test cricket for a while and performing for
and representing the country.
"Hopefully if I go and do well... it is something that is in
the back of my mind, we will see what happens," he said.
Australia lead the three-match series 1-0.
