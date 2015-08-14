Cricket-New T20 tournament will not harm county game - Morgan
March 31 The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.
MELBOURNE Aug 14 Steven Smith will take over as captain of the Australian test team following the retirement of Michael Clarke after the fifth Ashes test against England, the country's cricket board said on Friday.
Opening batsman David Warner will be Smith's deputy in the test and one-day international formats, Cricket Australia said in a statement.
Clarke announced his decision to quit international cricket after England won the fourth test at Trent Bridge last week to regain the Ashes. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Patrick Johnston)
March 31 The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.
March 31 Former Hampshire batsman and power-hitting coach Julian Wood has been hired by Cricket Australia (CA) to help with preparations for the Champions Trophy being played in England and Wales in June, the Times has reported.