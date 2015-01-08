SYDNEY Jan 8 Australia coach Darren Lehmann said more thought needed to be given to the positioning of the "spidercam" TV camera after his captain Steve Smith spilled a key catch in the fourth test against India on Thursday.

The spidercam is suspended on a network of wires above the field, enabling broadcasters to show a bird's eye view of the action.

Just before lunch and with Lokesh Rahul on 46, Smith failed to hold on to a top edge from the Indian opener and pointed upwards, clearly uttering a profanity along with the word "wire".

"It was just the wire and camera moving as the ball was coming down," Lehmann told reporters.

"And then he had the sun, it was a pretty difficult catch with that. You still would love him to take it but he didn't."

To rub salt into Smith's wounds, Rahul went on to score his maiden test century, finishing with 110 as India reached 342-5 in reply to Australia's 572-7 at close of play on the third day.

Lehmann, who is a fan of the technology, said the camera just needed to be moved out of the eyeline of the fielder when the ball went behind the wickets.

"Normally what happens with a hook shot or a pull shot it's deep leg side and that's where the camera's behind, or a top edge which is exactly what happened," he said. "We just have to get the position right that's all.

"And you've got to remember players can move it and get it out of the way, so it's a bit of everything."

Channel Nine and Cricket Australia issued a joint statement saying the ball had not hit the wire.

"Captain Steve Smith was distracted by one of the wires in his eye line," it read.

"Both CA and Nine will continue to work together on the use of spidercam in the broadcast coverage and will take on board any player feedback as necessary.

"As it stands, if any player has a concern about the placement of spidercam they can ask the umpires for it to be moved." (Editing by John O'Brien)