Cricket-Australia yet to work out how to stop Kohli - Lehmann
Feb 7 Australia have yet to work out a plan to foil India captain Virat Kohli beyond bowling well and hoping for some "luck" against the in-form batsman, coach Darren Lehmann has said.
SYDNEY Dec 30 Australia named the following squad on Friday for the second test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which starts next Tuesday:
Squad - Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan, Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ryan Harris, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon.
MELBOURNE, Feb 7 Australia's cricketers have demanded a review of performance-related pay for contracted players who stand to take another financial hit after an under-strength one-day international team was defeated by New Zealand last week.
LONDON, Feb 6 Alastair Cook was "drained" by the demands of being England test captain and felt new blood was needed in the role, England director of cricket Andrew Strauss said on Monday.