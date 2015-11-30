SYDNEY, Dec 1 Australia called up uncapped
paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile for the first test against West
Indies on Tuesday as a replacement for left-arm seamer Mitchell
Starc, who was ruled out of the series due to a broken foot.
The 28-year-old Western Australian comes into the 12-man
squad for first of three tests in the series against the
Caribbean Islanders, which starts at Bellerive Oval Hobart a
week on Thursday.
Coulter-Nile, who has played 13 one-day internationals and
11 Twenty20s for Australia, is short on match practice after
being suspended from his most recent Sheffield Shield outing for
showing dissent to an umpire.
"With the exception of a forced change through the injury to
Mitchell Starc we have decided to keep an unchanged squad
following a successful series win against a strong New Zealand
side," said chief selector Rod Marsh.
"In an ideal world we would have liked Nathan Coulter-Nile
to have played some more Sheffield Shield cricket but he has
been a proven performer for Australia in short-format cricket
and has very good pace.
"We think he is ready to compete at test level if required."
James Pattinson looks certain to join Peter Siddle and Josh
Hazlewood in the pace attack after being called into the squad
for the final test against New Zealand in the wake of Mitchell
Johnson's retirement.
Australia won the Adelaide test on Sunday to clinch the
series 2-0.
Right-armer Coulter-Nile's best chance of a start in Hobart
is if Australia decide to rest Hazlewood, who played all three
tests against New Zealand.
Concerns about his workload have led to uncapped 26-year-old
Victorian Scott Boland, another right-armer, being put on
standby for the Hobart test.
"Hopefully all the bowlers from the Adelaide test recover
well over the next few days but we are mindful our fast bowlers
have had a heavy workload over this series," Marsh added.
"Scott presents as a good option if the situation with any
of our fast bowlers change. He's bowling very well at the moment
and is not far off selection."
Squad: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Joe Burns, Adam
Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Peter Nevill (wicketkeeper),
Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan
Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon.
