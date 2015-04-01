Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
April 1 Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc, the player of the tournament at the recent cricket World Cup, will be out for up to three weeks after suffering a minor knee injury.
The 25-year-old left-arm paceman climbed to the top of the world's one-day international rankings for bowlers after taking 22 wickets in Australia's World Cup winning campaign but suffered a left knee niggle during the closing stages.
"Mitchell had some knee soreness during the later stages of the World Cup," team physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said in a report on Cricket Australia's website.
"He will have a short period off to rest and recover, before being reassessed by CA medical staff.
"We estimate his recovery time will be between two-three weeks."
Australia will hope to have a fully fit Starc for their tours to the Caribbean and England in June and July. The team will play two tests against West Indies in June before the five-test Ashes series starts in England in July. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek