By Ken Borland
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Nov 18 Eliminating the
inconsistent bowling South Africa produced while Australia
openers Shane Watson and Phil Hughes were batting was the key to
their fightback in the second and final test, paceman Dale Steyn
said on Friday.
Watson and Hughes, who both made 88, shared a quickfire
stand of 174 at the start of the second day but South Africa
rallied to dismiss the visitors for 296 in reply to the home
team's 266 all out.
"We were staring down the barrel," Steyn told a news
conference after picking up four for 64. "We had bowled well in
parts but after three good balls we'd concede a boundary, bowl
two more good balls and then get hit for four again.
"Every time we bowled a bad ball it seemed to go for four
and we had to get it in the correct areas which we didn't do
enough in the first session.
"We had a chat at lunch and we managed to slow the run-rate
down and pull the game back. The bowlers did a great job, Morne
Morkel and Vernon Philander started it and we created more
pressure," added Steyn.
South Africa were 0-0 in their second innings, after facing
just four balls, when bad light ended play for the day.
Steyn said his team had not yet discussed what sort of
target they wanted to set Australia.
"I'm not sure what a good lead will be," said the fast
bowler. "We want to knock off the 30-run deficit without any
damage and then assess from there.
"It's hot, the pitch is pretty flat and you have to work
really hard for wickets out there."
Hughes said Australia, who lost the opening test, needed to
bowl well to avoid losing a series in South Africa for the first
time since 1970.
"South Africa bowled some very good lines and found their
areas more consistently after lunch and that made it tough to
score," said the opener.
"We need to go in with that attitude tomorrow with the ball,
we need to bowl like we did in the first innings. The ball swung
all day and we need to start well with the ball and hold our
catches.
"It was a good partnership with Shane ... but it was
disappointing we both failed to cash in and score big 150s,"
added Hughes.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)