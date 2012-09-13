SYDNEY, Sept 13 Australia can win the Twenty20
World Cup this month, test captain Michael Clarke said on
Thursday, even if they are ranked ninth in the world and will
have to do it without him.
Clarke quit the shortest form of the game after the final
match of the 2010-11 Ashes debacle and will spend the next two
months preparing for a three-match series against top-ranked
test side South Africa by playing for New South Wales.
In his absence, Australia slumped below Ireland in the
Twenty20 rankings after successive defeats to Pakistan in the
United Arab Emirates, before rising back above their pool stage
rivals with a 94-run win in the third match on Monday.
"I think we can win the Twenty20 World Cup," Clarke told
reporters on Thursday.
"We've got the talent and we showed that in the last game
against Pakistan in the UAE, and I think we've showed it in
patches over the last couple of years."
Clarke said he had watched all three Twenty20 matches on
television after returning from the 2-1 win over Pakistan in a
50-over series and said although rankings did not tell the whole
story, they did indicate there was plenty of work to do.
"It's different for the Australian team but I guess it shows
we haven't performed as well as we need to in that form of the
game," he added.
"We need to turn that around and what better time than at
the World Cup."
Australia, losing finalists at the last Twenty20 World Cup
in 2010, have been grouped with Ireland and West Indies in the
opening stage of the fourth version of the tournament, which
takes place in Sri Lanka from Sept. 18 to Oct. 7.
The 31-year-old said he remained in phone contact with coach
Mickey Arthur, captain George Bailey and vice captain Shane
Watson but had no regrets about having given up the format.
"I'm really focused on trying to get my head back around
test cricket," he said.
