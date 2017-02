COLOMBO, Sept 20 Australia were 429 for five wickets in their second innings at tea on the fifth day of the third and final test against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Scores: Australia 316 (S. Marsh 81, M. Hussey 118; S. Eranga 4-65, C. Welegedara 3-75) and 429-5 (P Hughes 126, M Clarke 112, M Hussey 80 not out; R Herath 5-133) v Sri Lanka 473 (K. Sangakkara 79, M. Jayawardene 51, T. Dilshan 83, A. Mathews 105 not out; P. Siddle 4-91)