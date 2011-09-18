UPDATE 2-Cricket-Kohli double ton leads India's Hyderabad run feast
* India first team to post 600-plus total in third successive test (Updates at close)
COLOMBO, Sept 18 Sri Lanka were 337 for five wickets in reply to Australia's first innings total of 316 at tea on day three of the third and final test on Sunday.
Scores: Australia 316 (S. Marsh 81, M. Hussey 118; S. Eranga 4-65, C. Welegedara 3-75) v Sri Lanka 337-5 (K. Sangakkara 79, M. Jayawardene 51, T Dilshan 83) (Editing by John O'Brien; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
* India first team to post 600-plus total in third successive test (Updates at close)
Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Friday in Centurion, South Africa Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bowl South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Sandun Weerakkody, Dha
Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first and final Test between India and Bangladesh on Friday in Hyderabad, India India 1st innings (Overnight: 356-3) L. Rahul b Ahmed 2 M. Vijay b T. Islam 108 C. Pujara c Rahim b M. Hasan 83 V. Kohli lbw b T. Islam 204 A. Rahane c M. Ha