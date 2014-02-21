PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Feb 21 South Africa were 413 for eight wickets at tea on the second day of the second test against Australia at St George's Park on Friday. Scores: South Africa 413-8 (JP Duminy 118 not out, AB de Villiers 116, D. Elgar 83, F. Du Plessis 55; N. Lyon 4-126) v Australia (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Ed Osmond; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)