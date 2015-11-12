* Australia unchanged for second test
* Siddle again omitted
* Expanded role planned for Lyon
PERTH, Nov 12 Australia will be unchanged for
the second test against New Zealand starting on Friday at the
WACA with seamer Peter Siddle again left out of the side,
captain Steve Smith said on Thursday.
Siddle was dropped from the pace attack in favour of Josh
Hazlewood for the opening match of the three-test series, which
the hosts won by 208 runs in Brisbane on Monday.
"The conditions are going to be pretty similar to the
Gabba," Smith told reporters. "It looks a very good wicket out
there, so we've gone in with the same team."
Although Smith was critical of the new-ball attack at the
Gabba, the selectors have retained Hazlewood along with
left-armers Mitchell Johnson and Mitchell Starc to bowl on what
is traditionally a quick, bouncy wicket at the WACA.
Siddle, who bowled Australia to victory in the final match
of the Ashes series earlier this year with figures of 4-35 in
the second innings at the Oval, said last week he was "shocked"
to have been omitted from the team for the first test.
"(Siddle) was talked about," Smith added. "He's bowling
really well at the moment but we've won the last test with this
line-up."
Smith suggested that Hazlewood might have been left out if
only to give him a break.
"Josh's loads are quite high at the moment -- he's bowled
quite a lot over the past month or two," Smith said. "So it was
definitely spoken about. But we think he's going to do a great
job."
STARC REMINDER
Starc also attracted Smith's ire for throwing the ball at
New Zealand tail ender Mark Craig when Australia were trying to
wrap up the victory on Monday, a petulant act that cost the
bowler half of his match fee.
"As I said last week, I was pretty disappointed with Starc's
actions out on the field," Smith said. "I had a chat to him and
he responded really well, so hopefully he doesn't do that
again."
There have been times in recent years when Australia might
have considered including Siddle and played four quicks at the
WACA.
Off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who had match figures of 4-109 at
the Gabba, now appears to be a fixture in the side, however, and
Smith said the 27-year-old might have a busy few days as he
looked to reduce the workload of the quicks in the Perth heat.
"It's nice to have a spinner that bowls really well on
bouncy tracks," Smith said. "I think it suits him really well so
there's a good chance he'll bowl quite a few overs."
Ahead of only his second match in charge after succeeding
Michael Clarke on a permanent basis, Smith was also asked
whether he was a "Captain Grumpy" after visibly displaying his
own frustration at the tail end of the first test.
"I don't think I am that grumpy," he said. "I think everyone
has responded really well to me taking over this side.
"It has been a nice smooth transition ..."
Team: David Warner, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith
(captain), Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill
(wicketkeeper), Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc, Josh
Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon
