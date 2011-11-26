Nov 26 Cricket Australia named the following team to face New Zealand in the first test starting at the Gabba in Brisbane on Dec. 1.

Australia (one to be ommitted): Michael Clarke (captain), Phillip Hughes, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Ricky Ponting, Michael Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Ben Cutting

