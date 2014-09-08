UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series India v Australia scoreboard

March 20 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the third Test between India and Australia on Monday in Ranchi, India Australia 1st innings 451 (S. Smith 178no, G. Maxwell 104; R. Jadeja 5-124) India 1st innings 603 for 9 decl (C. Pujara 202, W. Saha 117, M. Vijay 82, L. Rahul 67, R. Jadeja 54no; P. Cummins 4-106) Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 23-2) D. Warner b Jadeja