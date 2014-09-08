MELBOURNE, Sept 8 Australia one-day and T20 international squads to play Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates in October.
ODI squad:
Michael Clarke (captain), Sean Abbott, George Bailey, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Brad Haddin, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Johnson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Shane Watson
T20 squad:
Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Cameron Boyce, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Shane Watson
(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Gene Cherry)