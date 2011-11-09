CAPE TOWN Nov 9 South Africa won the toss
and elected to bowl first in the opening test against
Australia at Newlands on Wednesday.
The start of play in the first of two tests between the
teams was delayed due to rain. Play is set to begin at 1215
local time (1015 GMT), a delay of one hour and 45 minutes.
South Africa have given first caps to seamer Vernon
Philander and leg-spinner Imran Tahir, while Australia have
chosen Peter Siddle for the third paceman's spot, ahead of
left-armer Trent Copeland and fast bowler Pat Cummins.
Teams
South Africa - Graeme Smith, Jacques Rudolph, Hashim Amla,
Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Ashwell Prince, Mark Boucher,
Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.
Australia - Shane Watson, Phil Hughes, Shaun Marsh, Ricky
Ponting, Michael Clarke, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Mitchell
Johnson, Ryan Harris, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon.
(Reporting by Ken Borland; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
