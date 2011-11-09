CAPE TOWN Nov 9 South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opening test against Australia at Newlands on Wednesday.

The start of play in the first of two tests between the teams was delayed due to rain. Play is set to begin at 1215 local time (1015 GMT), a delay of one hour and 45 minutes.

South Africa have given first caps to seamer Vernon Philander and leg-spinner Imran Tahir, while Australia have chosen Peter Siddle for the third paceman's spot, ahead of left-armer Trent Copeland and fast bowler Pat Cummins.

Teams

South Africa - Graeme Smith, Jacques Rudolph, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Ashwell Prince, Mark Boucher, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.

Australia - Shane Watson, Phil Hughes, Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Ryan Harris, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon. (Reporting by Ken Borland; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more cricket stories