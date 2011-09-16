COLOMBO, September 16 Sri Lanka won the toss and
sent Australia in to bat on the first day of the third and final
cricket test against Australia on Friday.
Sri Lanka made three changes to their side, leaving out
batsman Thilan Samaraweera and spinners Suraj Randiv and Seekuge
Prasanna.
Batsman Lahiru Thirimanne was included along with left-arm
spinner Rangana Herath and fast bowler Shaminda Eranga, who will
make his test debut.
Australia made two changes to their side with Ricky Ponting
and paceman Peter Siddle replacing Usman Khawaja and the injured
fast bowler Ryan Harris.
Play was delayed by half an hour due to a wet outfield.
Australia lead the three-test series 1-0.
Teams:
Sri Lanka: Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Tharanga
Paranavitana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela
Jayawardene, Prasanna Jayawardene, Angelo Mathews, Chanaka
Welagedera, Suranga Lakmal, Shaminda Eranga, Rangana Herath.
Australia: Michael Clarke (captain), Shane Watson, Phil
Hughes, Ricky Ponting, Shaun Marsh, Michael Hussey, Brad Haddin,
Mitchell Johnson, Trent Copeland, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle.
