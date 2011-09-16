COLOMBO, September 16 Sri Lanka won the toss and sent Australia in to bat on the first day of the third and final cricket test against Australia on Friday.

Sri Lanka made three changes to their side, leaving out batsman Thilan Samaraweera and spinners Suraj Randiv and Seekuge Prasanna.

Batsman Lahiru Thirimanne was included along with left-arm spinner Rangana Herath and fast bowler Shaminda Eranga, who will make his test debut.

Australia made two changes to their side with Ricky Ponting and paceman Peter Siddle replacing Usman Khawaja and the injured fast bowler Ryan Harris.

Play was delayed by half an hour due to a wet outfield.

Australia lead the three-test series 1-0.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Tharanga Paranavitana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Prasanna Jayawardene, Angelo Mathews, Chanaka Welagedera, Suranga Lakmal, Shaminda Eranga, Rangana Herath.

Australia: Michael Clarke (captain), Shane Watson, Phil Hughes, Ricky Ponting, Shaun Marsh, Michael Hussey, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Trent Copeland, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle.

