ADELAIDE Nov 27 New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum won the toss and chose to bat first against Australia in cricket's inaugural day-night test match at Adelaide Oval.

Australia, who lead the series 1-0, have already retained the Trans-Tasman trophy following the draw in Perth, but both teams will be eager to etch their names in the record books as the first side to win a test played under floodlights.

New Zealand also have a proud record to defend, having not been defeated in seven test series since 2013 under McCullum.

Although both teams have played warmups under lights with the specially developed pink ball, the match, the last in the three-match series, is something of a leap into the unknown for the players.

Batsmen have reported problems seeing the ball clearly at twilight and the bowlers will hope to exploit that during the later session. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)