Nov 10 List of Australia's 10 lowest test scores after they were bowled out for 47 by South Africa in the first test at Newlands, Cape Town on Thursday:

Score Opposition Venue Date

1. 36 England Birmingham 1902

2. 42 England Sydney 1888

3. 44 England The Oval, London 1896

4. 47 South Africa Cape Town 2011

5. 53 England Lord's 1896

6. 58 England Brisbane 1936

7. 60 England Lord's 1888

8. 63 England The Oval 1882

9. 65 England The Oval 1912

10. 66 England Brisbane 1928

