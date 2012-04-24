By Simon Evans
ROSEAU, Dominica, April 24
ROSEAU, Dominica, April 24 Australia
wicketkeeper Matthew Wade hit an impressive maiden test century
in the third West Indies test on Tuesday but does not expect his
achievement to change his status as understudy to first choice
Brad Haddin.
Haddin had to give up the gloves for this series for
personal reasons and Wade has been accomplished both behind the
stumps and with the bat.
His ability as a batsman was illustrated with a sparkling
106 from 146 balls which rallied Australia to 328 before West
Indies were reduced to 165 for eight by the close of the second
day.
Playing with aggression against Shane Shillingford's spin,
that had caused the Australian top order so much trouble, Wade
showed his game is suited to the test arena.
But with Australia captain Michael Clarke making it clear
that Haddin remained his number one pick for tests, Wade refused
to let his evident delight at a first century lead him to put
pressure on the skipper.
"Hadds was supposed to play this tour and I've come in and
taken his spot from an unfortunate situation, personal reasons
back home that he has," Wade told reporters.
"So that's as far as I'm looking at it. We're playing these
games then we've got a pretty big gap in test cricket from there
and hopefully I can hold my spot in the one-dayers and go from
there."
Australia's next test match is at home to South Africa in
November but Wade says his thoughts about his role in that
series have not altered.
"I don't think it changes. My mindset definitely hasn't
changed, there's a lot of one-day and Twenty20 cricket
between... a lot of water under the bridge before the first test
against South Africa at the Gabba, so I'll do my job and see how
it goes.
"Pup (Clarke) said that Haddin is number one in test cricket
and that sits fine with me, I'm happy to fill the void for a
while and go and play some one day cricket."
Wade, who has played in 16 one day games for Australia, is
featuring in just his third test match but said he had never
questioned his ability to make the step up.
"I don't think I had any doubt I could play test cricket.
It's been a massive tour for me, I've learned so much from the
first game we played... the one-dayers where the conditions were
just so different from what I'm used to.
"It was more improving to get better. I felt I was good
enough to play at this level if I could just get things to go
right for me.
"It was about improving the little things, the conditions
were a massive thing and I brought my sweep, halfway through the
one-day series I decided I'd use the sweep a lot more and I've
brought that with me into the tests."
Australia lead the three-match series 1-0.
