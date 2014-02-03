CAPE TOWN Feb 3 Australia's only warm-up fixture ahead of the three-match test series against South Africa has been cancelled after torrential rain in Potchefstroom left little chance of play.

The four-day match against a South African Invitational XI was due to be played between Wednesday to Saturday, but with conditions unlikely to improve in the coming days, Australia have opted instead for more nets.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Cricket Australia (CA) have reached a collaborative decision to cancel Australia's four-day warm-up match against a South Africa Invitational XI scheduled from 5-8 February in Potchefstroom," CSA said in a statement on Monday.

"There has been torrential rain in the area over the last few days which has hampered the squad's training, with the forecast for the coming days also looking gloomy.

"Australia will travel to Johannesburg today, and are scheduled to have practice at SuperSport Park in Centurion tomorrow (Tuesday) morning."

Centurion, near Pretoria, will host the first test of the series starting on Feb. 12. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)