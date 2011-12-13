MELBOURNE Dec 13 Shane Warne is confident he
will be fit to make his return to cricket in Australia's
revamped Twenty20 competition this weekend despite burning his
bowling hand while cooking.
The 42-year-old, who had retired from all cricket earlier
this year, has been the main marketing face of the Big Bash
since announcing his return and is scheduled to play his opening
match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.
A prolific user of Twitter, the leg-spinning great posted a
picture of his blistered right hand on his page
(www.twitter.com/warne888) along with a plea for remedies.
Deciding eventually to seek conventional medical treatment,
Warne said he had a "95 percent chance" of playing his first
cricket in Australia since retiring from test cricket at the
start of 2007.
"They just drained all the blisters and then they cut them
all open so they wouldn't fill up again," Warne told reporters
on Tuesday.
"There's just a couple of awkward ones on the spinning
fingers. But hopefully I've got four days and it should be fine
by Saturday."
Warne took 708 test wickets and remains one of his country's
most popular cricketers.
His signing for the Melbourne Stars was a major boost to the
Big Bash League, which begins in Sydney on Dec. 16.
(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Greg
Stutchbury)
