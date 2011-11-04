SYDNEY Nov 4 Shane Warne is set to return to
cricket in Australia's Twenty20 Big Bash competition less than
six months after announcing his retirement, local media reported
on Friday.
The 42-year-old leg-spinning great said he was bringing an
end to his professional career in May after his final match for
the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League to focus on
media work and his business interests.
The Sydney Morning Herald on Friday, however, reported that
Warne was set to sign with the Melbourne Stars for the first
season of the relaunched eight-team Big Bash League.
Warne, who last played in Australia during the 2006-2007
Ashes whitewash of England and ended his test career with 708
wickets, hinted on his Twitter page
(www.twitter.com/warne888)last week that he might be coming out
of retirement.
"Might have some exciting news about cricket to share with
you all soon... Hope you are excited as I am about this... Watch
this space ! Haha," he tweeted.
His manager, James Esrkine, further fuelled the speculation
with his comments on Thursday about Warne's fitness.
"He went out on the ultimate high in Australia, taking 700
wickets, winning the Ashes," he told the Herald.
"He's as fit as he's ever been and he believes he is still
one of the top spin bowlers in the world but he is 42 and
realises if he plays there is a certain amount of hype and media
attention that comes with that.
"One of the advantages would be that his kids are now old
enough to watch him play..."
Warne remains one of his country's most popular cricketers
and his signing would be a major boost to the Big Bash League,
which begins in Sydney on Dec. 16.
