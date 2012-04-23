By Simon Evans
ROSEAU, Dominica, April 23 Australian Dave
Warner, once considered a machine purpose-built for Twenty20
cricket, showed he is learning the more patient skills required
for test matches with a patient half-century on the opening day
of the third test against West Indies on Monday.
The left-hander made 50 from 136 balls on a surface far
removed from those in Australia where he relishes the ball
coming on to the bat.
Warner has hit two test centuries but those both owed
something to his hard-hitting origins, particularly his 69-ball
100 against India at Perth.
On Monday, against a consistently tight West Indian bowling
attack, Warner rarely used his body strength and showed he has
the focus needed to open the batting in the longest form of the
game.
"It's something (West Indies captain) Darren Sammy reminded
me of out there, it's not the way I play, but they're the kind
of wickets where it's all about patience. I'm still learning
that, learning the game," Warner told reporters.
"This is my ninth test and my first tour out of Australia as
well. In Australia it's coming on to the bat a lot easier,
they're running away for four, especially in Perth...
"We've just got to work on getting our ones and twos and the
boundaries aren't going to come. I was hitting good shots to mid
off but they weren't going anywhere off the square because it
seemed a little dusty surface where the ball doesn't kick on.
Where in Australia it skids off the square.
"They're the things I've got to keep in mind, particularly
our running between the wickets," he added.
Australia ended the day on 212 for seven with West Indies
spinner Shane Shillingford claiming Warner's wicket and then
taking the cream of the middle order.
Warner's observant approach to Shillingford was the most
noticeable contrast with his usual attacking instincts.
"At the bottom end where he bowled first I didn't think he
could get me out unless I played a high risk shot. Then when he
came from the other end there was a little bit of grab and a bit
of bounce, which resulted in a couple of wickets there," Warner
said.
"I think he's bowling well, he's bowled well the last two
Tests. We've just got to work out how to play him and how to
score off him."
