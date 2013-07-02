LONDON, July 2 Controversial Australia batsman David Warner has a "clean slate" and is in contention to return for next week's first Ashes test, coach Darren Lehmann said.

Warner is currently suspended for a late-night bar room attack on England batsman Joe Root after Australia's Champions Trophy defeat by their Ashes hosts early last month.

According to new coach Lehmann, who took over from Mickey Arthur last week, the batsman has been doing well in practice and could return for the opening test at Nottingham's Trent Bridge ground.

"He's done everything right in the nets. He's impressed me. He's a very talented guy," Lehmann told the BBC.

"The slate's pretty clean with him. We've spoken about it and dealt with it. We'll move on. Just sensible, straight down the line chat, and we won't have that issue again."

Warner will not return to the side as an opening batsman, where he has played all but one of his 34 test innings, after Lehmann announced on Monday that Chris Rogers would partner Shane Watson at the top of the order.

With Ed Cowan, Michael Clarke and Phil Hughes settled at three, four and five, Lehmann could deploy Warner as a counter-attacking number six.

"He can bat anywhere," the coach added. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)