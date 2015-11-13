PERTH, Nov 13 For a player once dismissed as a
Twenty20 slogger, Australia opener David Warner gave a very good
impression of a world class test batsman at the peak of his
powers when he scored 244 not out against New Zealand at the
WACA on Friday.
The 29-year-old has scored hundreds in all three of his
innings in the series against the Blacks Caps so far and he
finished the day with the most runs ever scored by any batsman
on the opening day of a test in Australia.
He now has 15 centuries -- a milestone only compatriot
Donald Bradman, India's Sunil Gavaskar and Englishman Herb
Sutcliffe achieved in fewer than the 45 tests Warner has played.
In the process of accumulating the second highest test score
ever at the WACA, he became the 25th Australian batsman to
accumulate 4,000 test runs. Only Bradman, Matthew Hayden and
Neil Harvey did it in fewer innings.
"He was outstanding," Usman Khawaja, who shared a stand of
302 for the second wicket with Warner, told ABC Radio.
"I was shocked when he got his third hundred in a row,
that's pretty impressive, not many people can do that.
"I just kept telling him he's a genius and he is, he's on
fire. The way he's batting at the moment, he's making it look so
easy.
"Test cricket isn't easy, no matter who you play against.
It's just really nice to watch, I hope it continues for a long
time, you don't want to waste good form."
Speed of scoring and aggression have always been Warner's
trademarks but to those strengths he has added a new level of
fitness, the ability to maintain concentration over long periods
as well as an appreciation of when to fire and when to hold
back.
"He had times when he was scoring freely, then he wasn't,
then the new ball came up and he took that on," Khawaja, who
scored 121 as Australia ended day one on 416 for two, added.
"That's the maturity he has now. What's that 15 test
centuries? That's pretty impressive for only 40 odd test match
games. Hopefully he can keep it up for a very long time."
Maturity was not a word often associated with the brash
Sydneysider in the early years of his test career when he was
the self-confessed "attack dog" of Australia's sledging effort.
Just two years after being banned for part of the Ashes
series for punching England's Joe Root in a bar, however, Warner
is now vice-captain of the Australia test team.
(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Patrick
Johnston)