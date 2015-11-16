PERTH, Nov 16 Factbox on Australian opener David
Warner's batting in the ongoing test series against New Zealand:
- - - -
First test (Brisbane)
First innings: 163 runs
(Minutes: 312, Balls: 224, Fours: 19, Sixes: 1)
Second innings: 116
(Minutes: 156, Balls: 113, Fours: 8, Sixes: 2)
- -
Second test (Perth)
First innings: 253
(Minutes: 409, Balls: 286, Fours: 24, Sixes: 2)
Second innings: 24
(Minutes: 31, Balls: 22, Fours: 5, Sixes: 0)
- -
Series total: 556 runs
(Minutes: 908, Balls: 645, Fours: 56, Sixes: 5)
Average: 139
- -
Third and final test takes place at Adelaide Oval from Nov
27-Dec 1
- - - -
CAREER
Tests: 45
Innings: 85
Runs: 4,205
Centuries: 15
Average: 51.28
- - - -
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakrabortry)