(fixes typo in first par)
Oct 4 Australia captain Michael Clarke has
confirmed his deputy Shane Watson will continue to open the
batting in South Africa, despite media reports claiming the
all-rounder was contemplating a move down the order to revive
his form.
The rigour of opening for Australia and bowling regularly
appears to have taken a toll on Watson's batting with the
right-hander managing just 85 runs in three tests in last
month's 1-0 series victory in Sri Lanka.
In a recent interview, Watson said moving down the batting
order might reduce his workload and suit the side but his
captain believes otherwise.
"My mind hasn't changed since Sri Lanka," Clarke told
reporters in Sydney on Tuesday.
"Right now, I think he's best for the team opening the
batting and that's certainly where he'll bat in South Africa."
New South Wales coach Anthony Stuart has been quoted in the
Indian media as saying they would not ask Watson to bowl in the
ongoing Twenty20 Champions League tournament in southern India
after receiving a request from Cricket Australia.
Australia will travel to South Africa to play two Twenty20,
three one-day internationals and two tests matches from Oct 13-
Nov 21.
Clarke said he was expecting a tough tour.
"Playing anybody on their home soil is always harder because
you know your conditions so well but... I'm confident if we're
at our best, we can beat any team anywhere in the world.
"They have had a lot of success in their own country, so
it's as tough a challenge as you face in world cricket, no
doubt."
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by
John O'Brien; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more cricket stories