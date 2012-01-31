SYDNEY Jan 31 Australia all rounder Shane
Watson is hoping to be fully fit in the next few weeks and would
prefer to remain a top order batsman for his country.
Australia's Player of the Year for the last two seasons, was
forced to watch from the sidelines as his erstwhile team mates
hammered India 4-0 in a test series.
The hamstring and calf injuries he sustained on the tour of
South Africa last year also kept him out of the one-day squad
for the upcoming Tri-series against India and Sri Lanka.
The 30-year-old Watson, who said it had been a "frustrating"
few months, said he would be happy to "fit in" wherever he was
asked but would prefer to continue to open the batting and bowl
more sparingly.
Michael Clarke, who replaced Ricky Ponting as Australia
captain last year, initially used Watson as one of his main
strike bowlers, giving him a heavier workload.
"Physically up until just recently, I was able to open the
batting and bowl," Watson told TV show Inside Cricket. "The
difference between Ricky and Michael is the way they use me as a
bowler.
"I would prefer to definitely continue to bat high in the
order and keep an eye on my bowling workloads.
"But there's going to be times and situations in a game
where that goes all out the window.
"It's actually doing what you have to do to be able to win
the game."
The emergence of young quick bowling talents Pat Cummins and
James Pattinson as well as the resurgence of Peter Siddle and
Ben Hilfenhaus, who shared 50 wickets against India, would seem
to make Watson expendable as a strike bowler.
The opening batting partnership of David Warner and Ed
Cowan flourished in the Perth test against India, where they put
together a stand of 214, but was certainly not the finished
article.
Number three Shaun Marsh had a torrid series against India -
making just 17 runs from six innings - and has been dropped for
the one-day series.
Although there would therefore seem to be room at the top of
order, coach Mickey Arthur is known to favour a conventional all
rounder in the side while Clarke said it was by no means certain
that Watson would resume his test career as an opener.
"Shane is the vice-captain of the team when he's fully fit
so I'm pretty sure when he's fit, he'll come back into the team,
but we'll have to assess it then," Clarke said after the fourth
test in Adelaide.
"When Watto will be fit, we really don't know, so we'll have
to wait and see."
