Feb 11 Australia all-rounder Shane Watson
is hoping to be back to full fitness "in about a week" but is
not pushing for selection for the tail end of the triangular
one-day series against India and Sri Lanka.
The 30-year-old Watson has not played for Australia since he
suffered a calf injury on the tour of South Africa last
November, though he played club cricket in Sydney on Saturday
and is looking to play a first class game for New South Wales
next week.
"It's been a very frustrating couple of months. It's
something I love doing so much, so I missed it a lot," Watson
told reporters in Sydney.
"There's been a few false starts over the last month or so,
so to be able to get through the game was the most important
thing."
Watson said he expected to be fully fit in "about another
week or so" but would get a true test of his fitness in the
Sheffield Shield match against Western Australia that starts on
Friday in Perth.
"If I'm able to get through a Shield game then and get some
bowling into me in that Shield game, I feel like I will be ready
to be able to play one-day cricket," he added.
"But I'm not getting too far in front of myself.
"I know how important the next few days are to recover."
If he got through the first class match unhindered, he could
feature in Australia's match against Sri Lanka in Hobart on Feb.
24. There are two further games in the triangular series to play
after that for the hosts before the best-of-three finals.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by
Patrick Johnston. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more cricket stories