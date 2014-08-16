SYDNEY Aug 16 Injury-prone all-rounder Shane Watson has been ruled out of Australia's one-day tour of Zimbabwe after standing on a ball and twisting his ankle at training in Brisbane on Saturday.

Batsman Phillip Hughes will replace Watson for the Aug. 25-Sept. 6. triangular series that also involves South Africa.

"His ankle is currently swollen and sore, but expected to recover with a period of rest," Australian team physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said in a statement about Watson's injury.

"Due to the compact nature of the tour, we've made a decision that Shane would be unlikely to recover sufficiently in time for the series."

Watson will return to Sydney to recover before Australia's two test, three one-day match series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates in October. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Patrick Johnston)